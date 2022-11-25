PICS: Stars line out for the opening night of Christmas in the Courtyard

A host of famous faces showed up in their party season best for the exclusive launch night of Christmas in the Courtyard on Thursday.

The glass orangery, which will house 25 festive events over the next four weeks, is like nothing Dublin has ever seen before.

After 18,000 man hours, the construction of the enormous ‘glass mansion’ finished this Wednesday, just in time for the opening soirée.

The heated all-glass building sits in the centre of the stunning Royal Hospital Kilmainham courtyard, allowing this beautiful and historic setting to be enjoyed like never before.

There will be a total of 25 fabulous and festive events at Christmas in the Courtyard until December 18, which you can check out here.

The planned events cater to almost all interests and budgets: from a girl’s luncheon with Pippa O’Connor, their pinnacle ‘Art of Dining’ experiences every Thursday and Friday night, to Bingo Loco welcoming party-goers every Saturday.

There is even a drag brunch with Ireland’s favourite drag queens, Davina Devine and Victoria Secret, which is set to be equally fabulous, festive and hilarious.

On the opening night, Irish stars enjoyed the ‘Art of Dining’ fine dining event experience, which anyone can book in for every Thursday and Friday night from now.

Guests are treated to a 6-course dinner, designed by Michelin Starred chef Dani Barry, with a wine pairing at each course by renowned sommelier Brigid O’Hora.

Guests then dance the night away under the stars to iconic live acts such as Spring Break or The Victory Dolls.

This one of a kind event has been co-founded by Fergus Farragher of Distinction Events, and well-known Irish events guru Avril Bannerton.

Speaking about its arrival, Avril said: “We are so delighted to introduce this incredibly unique Christmas experience to Dublin. The experience is an innovative and bespoke concept which is so different to the usual Christmas party vibe.”

“We have worked so hard to ensure this event will be equal parts remarkably beautiful and sophisticated, as much as it will be super fun and festive.”

“The art of dining six-course sit down dinner will be provided by renowned Michelin starred chef Dani Barry, with wine pairings by expert sommelier Brigid O’Hora before the real fun begins with iconic live acts such as The Victory Dolls, The Runaways and Springbreak. Guests will literally get to dance the night away under the stars.”

Premium dates for corporate, large and small group bookings are available, with prices from €45.00 per person for a truly spectacular treat this Christmas.

See ChristmasintheCourtyard.ie to purchase tickets and for more information.