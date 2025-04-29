PICS: Stars line out for the launch of Dream Point – Ireland’s first immersive multi-room experience

A host of famous faces attended the launch of Dream Point, Ireland’s first purpose-built, immersive multi-room experience, in Dublin’s Docklands over the weekend.

Among the first to explore Ireland’s newest and most visually spectacular immersive experience were beloved Irish stars Rosie Connolly, Jamie Heaslip, Rosanna Davison, Caroline Foran, Glenda Gilson, Georgie Crawford and David Whelan — all joined by their families for a joy-filled day of play, discovery and Insta-worthy moments.

Guests were transported into a dream-like playground spread across 21,000 square feet, featuring awe-inspiring spaces like Ireland’s largest ball pit (boasting over 250,000 pearl coloured balls), a glowing corridor that guests could draw on with light, and a swirling balloon room that delighted kids and grown-ups alike.

The Projection Room, featuring the European premiere of a one-of-a-kind interactive animation wall by Taiwanese artists Wei Wen and Damon, proved a major hit with families.

Rosanna Davison was spotted helping her children bring their sketches to life in the kid’s ‘Draw Alive’ room, where imaginations ran wild with interactive digital displays.

In the dreamlike Ball Pit Room, former rugby legend Jamie Heaslip and his family dove into a sea of 250,000 pearl-toned balls, making memories with every playful ‘splash’.

Designed to delight everyone from toddlers to content creators — Dream Point, an entirely original, Irish-built immersive concept, was brought to life by brothers Dan and John Gleeson, the creative minds behind previous hits such as The Van Gogh Experience and The FRIENDS™ Experience.

“Every room is designed to spark creativity and connection, and we are so proud that the global premiere is happening here in Dublin,” said co-founder Dan Gleeson.

Now open to the public for a six-month run, Dream Point operates in timed 90-minute slots, six days a week (closed Tuesdays).

Children’s tickets start from just €14.60 and are available now at www.dreampointexperience.ie.

Check out more photos from the launch below: