PICS: Stars line out for the Irish premiere of Air at the Stella Cinema

Eric Cody and her father Gerald Kennedy | Brian McEvoy
A host of stars stepped out for the Irish premiere of Air at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines on Thursday night.

The sports drama follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.

Singer-songwriter Erica Cody arrived on the night with her father Gerald Kennedy, who played basketball in high school with MJ himself.

Eric Cody and her father Gerald Kennedy | Brian McEvoy
Aimee Fitzpatrick | Brian McEvoy
Louise Cooney | Brian McEvoy

Other well-known faces spotted on the red carpet included influencers Louise Cooney and Damien Broderick, singer Aimee Fitzpatrick, RTÉ2FM’s Emma Power and comedian Kevin McGahern.

Air boasts a stellar cast, including Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck.

The film will be released in cinemas across Ireland on April 7th.

Kevin McGahern | Brian McEvoy
Emma Power | Brian McEvoy
Damien Broderick | Brian McEvoy
Lorna Spain and Itchy Drew | Brian McEvoy
Levina Negi and Sarah Kinlough | Brian McEvoy
