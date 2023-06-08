Ad
PICS: Stars line out for Goss.ie’s 9th birthday bash

A host of well-known faces stepped out for Goss.ie’s 9th birthday bash on Wednesday night.

Held in Krystle on Dublin’s Harcourt Street, Goss.ie celebrated 9 years in business with a glitzy summer party.

VIP guests on the night included Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb and his pro dancer girlfriend Laura Nolan, influencer Holly Carpenter, and presenters Emer O’Neill and Paul Ryder.

Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Emer O Neill at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Holly Carpenter at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Comedian Anna Clifford also stepped out for the bash, alongside social media stars Eric Roberts, Paddy Smyth, Sean Phipps, and Nia Gallagher.

DWTS pros Ervinas Merfeldas and Denys Samson posed for snaps at the party too, alongside beauty influencers Ben Sun, Rebekah O’Leary and Dre Rooney.

Guests on the night sipped on G&T’s and V&T’s from our official drinks sponsor Muff Liquor, which went down a treat in the evening sun.

Attendees also met with skincare experts from our brand partner Ella & Jo Cosmetics, who exclusively gifted our VIP guests their best-selling products.

Eric Roberts and Paddy Smyth at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Clifford at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Rebekah O'Leary at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Adam Fogarty at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ben Sun and Mihaela Boyle at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Nia Gallagher at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Denys Samson at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ervinas Merfeldas and Audrey Carroll at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sean Phipps and Andrea Rooney at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Guests also got to take some fun snaps in our photo booth from Social Tag Me, and the venue was decked out in pink summer disco vibes, created by We’ve Got It Covered.

Check out more photos of our guests on the night below:

Matthew MacNabb at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Laura Nolan at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Laura Mullett and Jade Mullett at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Chloe Flanagan and Rachel Farrell at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Matthew Feeney at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kerry Hanaphy at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sally Foran at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sean Montague and Brendan Scully at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jenny Russell at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Rebecca Fox and Ciara Kelleher at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kacey O'Neill and Sarah Murray at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mary Lee at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Mandy Maher and Mary Lee at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Andrea Rooney at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sean Phipps at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Maurice Wright and Hariharan Rajendran at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Niamh Ryan and Marina Kearney at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Liza Regan at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Keeva Potts,Amy Leigh Cluskey and paige Haarhowft at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ben Sun at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Paddy Smyth at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Eric Roberts at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kon Kelly at the Goss.ie Birthday at Krystle Nightclub,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.

