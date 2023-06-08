PICS: Stars line out for Goss.ie’s 9th birthday bash

A host of well-known faces stepped out for Goss.ie’s 9th birthday bash on Wednesday night.

Held in Krystle on Dublin’s Harcourt Street, Goss.ie celebrated 9 years in business with a glitzy summer party.

VIP guests on the night included Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb and his pro dancer girlfriend Laura Nolan, influencer Holly Carpenter, and presenters Emer O’Neill and Paul Ryder.

Comedian Anna Clifford also stepped out for the bash, alongside social media stars Eric Roberts, Paddy Smyth, Sean Phipps, and Nia Gallagher.

DWTS pros Ervinas Merfeldas and Denys Samson posed for snaps at the party too, alongside beauty influencers Ben Sun, Rebekah O’Leary and Dre Rooney.

Guests on the night sipped on G&T’s and V&T’s from our official drinks sponsor Muff Liquor, which went down a treat in the evening sun.

Attendees also met with skincare experts from our brand partner Ella & Jo Cosmetics, who exclusively gifted our VIP guests their best-selling products.

Guests also got to take some fun snaps in our photo booth from Social Tag Me, and the venue was decked out in pink summer disco vibes, created by We’ve Got It Covered.

Check out more photos of our guests on the night below:

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

