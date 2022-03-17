PICS: St. Patrick’s Festival kicks off at the Guinness Storehouse

The five-day St. Patrick’s Festival kicked off at the Guinness Storehouse on Wednesday.

For the first time since 2019, the Guinness Storehouse and Guinness Open Gate Brewery opened for Paddy’s Day celebrations.

The festival is open until March 20th, and visitors can enjoy Irish music, food and dance, and a complimentary pint of the ‘black stuff’.

Irish dance troupe Prodijig, STOUTies and Irish folk group The Dublin Rovers are among those performing.

There will also be DJs entertaining visitors throughout the day, including Dublin based Artist and DJ Mo Kelly and festival regular DJ CAT.

Find out more about the festival and book your tickets here.