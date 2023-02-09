PICS: Sophie Ellis-Bextor performs intimate gig in Dublin

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed an intimate gig in Dublin last week, to celebrate the launch of The Jameson Early House.

The Jameson Early House is a modern day interpretation of what an early house should look like in today’s world; ‘Get in early. Get home early’.

The launch of the Jameson Early House was part of a wider global campaign to promote responsible drinking and encourage consumers to make smart consumption choices that will ultimately result in a better night out – whether that be to measure, sip or even skip a drink.

Sophie performed some of her best loved tracks on the night – including the 2001 hit Murder on the Dancefloor.

Guests were served low and no-alcohol cocktails at the once off unique experience, and no buzz or excitement of a night out was lost.

Check out more photos from the event below: