PICS: Skincare fans celebrate the launch of new NeoStrata products

NeoStrata hosted a fun and informative event at the Irish Georgian Society on South William Street, Dublin last week to celebrate the launch of their new products.

TV presenter Muireann O’Connell hosted the event, and she was interviewed on stage by NeoStrata Skincare Expert Gillian MacMahon to find out her beauty and skincare secrets.

With over 112k followers on Instagram, there was lots of questions from the audience eager to hear Muireann’s skincare routine and beauty must-haves.

Joining the fun evening soiree were media and beauty influencers including Sally Foran, Paul Bray, Elaine Cruz, Julie Millen and Stacey Doyle.

Guests enjoyed pink prosecco and canapes in the cool vaulted Georgian room, shielded from the heat of the city.

NeoStrata marketing manager Nuala-Anne Curley talked about the heritage of the cosmeceutical brand, founded by Dr Van Scott and Dr Ruey Yu, who are the recognised inventors and founders of alpha and poly hydroxy acid technology (AHAs and PHAs) revolutionising modern skincare.

The doctors have been awarded by The Dermatology Foundation for their outstanding contributions to dermatology and the major impact of their inventions and research.

Guests were treated to goody bags with DEFEND tinted mattifying SPF50 broad spectrum sunscreen, ideal for the current heatwave, and SKIN ACTIVE Cellular Restoration, a multi-action anti aging night cream to hydrate and plump the skin.

NeoStrata is available in Allcare, Mulligans, Adrian Dunne, and salons and pharmacies nationwide.Find your perfect products from the extensive range here.