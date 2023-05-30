Ad
PICS: Samantha Mumba jets into Dublin to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s new clinic

Samantha Mumba and Dr Emma Cunningham pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham's Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Samantha Mumba jetted into Dublin to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s new clinic on Thursday night.

The actress and singer cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the brand new clinic, which is located on Dublin’s Merrion Square.

Guests were later invited to The Park Café on Shelbourne Road, where they enjoyed a stunning three-course dinner.

Samantha Mumba pictured as she jetted into Dublin to join her friend Dr Emma Cunningham and cut the ribbon for the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Renowned aesthetician Dr Emma Cunningham’s new premises boasts a wide range of treatments including chemical peels, vampire facials and INTRAcel pro microneedling.

Well-known faces at the event included Ben Sun, Michelle Regazolli Stone and Jenny McCarthy. 

Check out the photos from the event below:

Samantha Mumba pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Dr Emma Cunningham pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Andrea Hayes pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jessica Borza pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lorna Spaine pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Michaela Boyle pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Deric Hartigan pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ben Sun pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sophie Anderton pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy 
Michele McGrath pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Nikki Whelan pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Michelle Regazzoli Stone pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jenny McCarthy pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Roxanne Parker pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Siobhan Byrne pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Debbie O Donnell pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Monika Klinaviciute pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Paula Callan pictured at the Park Cafe, Shelbourne Road to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic which is located in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
Samantha Mumba pictured as she joined her friend Dr Emma Cunningham for the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s Clinic in Merrion Square, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy
