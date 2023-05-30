PICS: Samantha Mumba jets into Dublin to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s new clinic

Samantha Mumba jetted into Dublin to celebrate the launch of Dr Emma Cunningham’s new clinic on Thursday night.

The actress and singer cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the brand new clinic, which is located on Dublin’s Merrion Square.

Guests were later invited to The Park Café on Shelbourne Road, where they enjoyed a stunning three-course dinner.

Renowned aesthetician Dr Emma Cunningham’s new premises boasts a wide range of treatments including chemical peels, vampire facials and INTRAcel pro microneedling.

Well-known faces at the event included Ben Sun, Michelle Regazolli Stone and Jenny McCarthy.

Check out the photos from the event below: