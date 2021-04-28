PICS: Rosanna Davison poses with her dogs Leo and Ted for adorable photocall

PICS: Rosanna Davison poses with her dogs Leo and Ted for adorable...

Rosanna Davison took a break from life as a busy mum-of-three this week to pose for a photocall with her two dogs, Leo and Ted.

The 36-year-old, who is a huge animal lover, was launching Barking Mad Pet Boutique’s summer range of natural food and treats.

With locations in Rathmines and Blackrock, Barking Mad Pet Boutique is an independent and a fully Irish-owned business that is passionate in providing dog and cat lovers with natural food and treats.

They offer a quick nationwide home delivery service, as well as a coffee in-store should you feel like a ‘pick me up’.

Rosanna said: “Everyone has been spending a lot more time at home over the past year. Our gorgeous Pomeranians Ted and Leo have been ever present in bringing happiness, laughter and love, to our home.”

“I must admit… three babies and two dogs is certainly a lot of fun! We love to treat our furry friends and Barking Mad Pet Boutique is perfect for giving them something special.”