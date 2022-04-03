PICS: Rosanna Davison announces details of Ireland’s first dog festival ‘Pups in the Park’

Rosanna Davison has announced details of Ireland’s first dog festival ‘Pups in the Park’.

Today, the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) were announced as the event’s official charity partner.

The ultimate doggie festival will take place from April 30th to May 1st in the beautiful surroundings of Malahide Castle, Co. Dublin.

Visitors will be able to enjoy and learn from a range of fun-filled and action-packed areas including the Leader Main Arena, Expert Talk Stage, Obedience Ring, Agility Course, Hay Bale Race, Puppy Academy, The Great Dog Walk, and much more.

Learn top tips from renowned veterinary experts, including Ireland’s best-known Veterinary Surgeon, Pete Wedderburn, who will headline the festival and host specialty talks across the weekend.

Try the have-a-go activities with your furry friend or watch four-legged experts Irish Working Sheepdogs, Dogsercise Flyball team, The Irish Kennel Club and many more to be announced show you how it’s done.

You’ll have the chance to get hands (and paws!) on with the country’s best dog trainers, such as Rob Walshe “The Irish Dogfather”, in exclusive woof-tastic workshops.

Your dog may even bring home the gold in one of the many free-to-enter fun show competitions from Golden Oldies to Waggiest Tail.

Attendees can also browse for the latest must-have accessories, apparel, and treats from the best dog and pet-based brands, and there will be plenty of refreshments for the humans with a host of amazing food vendors on site.

The festival is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm each day, and tickets can be purchased from pupsinthepark.ie.

Dog entry is free but not a necessity, so feel free to attend without a furry friend if you’re just looking for a fun day out.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Rosanna said: “It is a pleasure to support today’s announcement and I would encourage dog lovers to get behind the event and raise funds for the DSPCA.”

“A unique event, such as ‘Pups in the Park’, is a really wonderful opportunity for dog lovers and their pooches to create memories and have a really great day out.”

Suzanne McGovern of the DSPCA added: “We are delighted to be the official charity partner of the inaugural ‘Pups in the Park’, which is set to be a really fun and unique day out for dogs and owners alike.”

“As part of the event, visitors will have access to leading experts across a variety of different areas. Pets are family and this event is a lovely way to spoil them a little and have some fun. The support from the festival is hugely welcomed and will help the charity continue to raise awareness of the importance of animal welfare.”