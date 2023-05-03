Ad
PICS: Normal People’s Eanna Hardwicke and Kin star Danielle Galligan step out at screening of new film Lakelands

Danielle Galligan and Eanna Hardwicke pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Normal People’s Eanna Hardwicke and Kin star Danielle Galligan were among the well-known faces who stepped out at a special preview screening of new film Lakelands.

The midlands-set football drama, directed by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney, has been nominated for several IFTAs – including Best Film.

It follows Cian, a young Gaelic footballer struggling to come to terms with a career-ending injury after an attack on a night out.

He undertakes a search for his own identity in a small town where Gaelic football is a religion, and identity is defined by what you can do.

The film hits cinemas across the country on May 5.

Check out photos from the screening below:

Danielle Galligan and Eanna Hardwicke..pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Danielle Galligan..pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Eanna Hardwicke..pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Robert Higgins, Eanna Hardwicke,, Danielle Galligan and Patrick McGivney .pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
No Repro fee
Carolyn Bracken .pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Jennifer Higgins and Catherine Higgins..pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Jennifer Higgins and Eileen Donoghue.pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Maud Ribbens..pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Siobhan Cassidy and Kevin McGahern.pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Kevin McGahern.pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Paola Guardad .pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Jenny O’Malley..pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Chris Higgins, Danielle Galligan, Robert Higgins, Eanna Hardwicke, Patrick McGivney and Andrei Bogdan.pictured at the special screening of the film Lakelands at the Lighthouse Cinema Dublin.Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
