PICS: Normal People’s Eanna Hardwicke and Kin star Danielle Galligan step out at screening of new film Lakelands

Normal People’s Eanna Hardwicke and Kin star Danielle Galligan were among the well-known faces who stepped out at a special preview screening of new film Lakelands.

The midlands-set football drama, directed by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney, has been nominated for several IFTAs – including Best Film.

It follows Cian, a young Gaelic footballer struggling to come to terms with a career-ending injury after an attack on a night out.

He undertakes a search for his own identity in a small town where Gaelic football is a religion, and identity is defined by what you can do.

The film hits cinemas across the country on May 5.

