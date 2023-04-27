PICS: Movie lovers step out for a screening of Clueless with West Coast Cooler

Movie lovers stepped out for a screening of Clueless with West Coast Cooler.

The iconic wine cooler brand brought friends together in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines to watch the 90s cult classic.

Guests were treated to delicious canapés, served with a chilled West Coast Cooler in its updated, ready-to-drink, can format.

West Coast Cooler is the perfect drink to enjoy all year round, whatever the occasion.

The updated 250ml can packaging has the same great product inside and comes in Original, at just 93 calories per can, and Rosé flavours, at just 88 calories per can.

Check out the photos from the event below: