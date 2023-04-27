Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Movie lovers step out for a screening of Clueless with West Coast Cooler

Anna Clifford and Aimee Louise O'Sullivan at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema. Credit: Kieran Harnett
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Movie lovers stepped out for a screening of Clueless with West Coast Cooler.

The iconic wine cooler brand brought friends together in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines to watch the 90s cult classic.

Guests were treated to delicious canapés, served with a chilled West Coast Cooler in its updated, ready-to-drink, can format.

Casey Orsmby and Fodhla O’Connell Grennell at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett

West Coast Cooler is the perfect drink to enjoy all year round, whatever the occasion.

The updated 250ml can packaging has the same great product inside and comes in Original, at just 93 calories per can, and Rosé flavours, at just 88 calories per can.

Check out the photos from the event below:

Ashley Chadamoyo and Aisha Bolaji at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Annalise Payne and Annalee Brazel at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Billy Bunzari at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Caoimhe LP and Killian White at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Casandra Viennot and Theresa Oliveira at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Clare Donnelly and Ellen Barry at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Courtney Fitzgerald at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Danielle Larrigan and Carrie Mulhall at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Donna Parsons, Keith Walsh and Niamh Hoy at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Emma White and Lewis Logan at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Meg Reilly at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Molly Baker and Aoife O’Connor at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Nadine Murphy and Maeve Martin at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Nicola Byrne, Christine Hamilton and Davinia Reilly at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Philip Corpuz and Oisin Breslin at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Sally Murray and Patrice King at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Venus Patel and Anora Donnelly at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Zeinab Elguzouli and Emma Kearney at the West Coast Cooler screening of Clueless at the Stella Cinema.
Credit: Kieran Harnett
Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us