PICS: Miriam O’Callaghan stuns in yellow gown at LauraLynn’s Heroes Ball

Miriam O’Callaghan looked radiant in yellow as she stepped out to host LauraLynn’s Heroes Ball over the weekend.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the charity’s biggest fundraising night returned with a bang to The Clayton Hotel with a star-studded guest list.

Being able to run events like this again is vital to LauraLynn reaching their annual fundraising targets.

In 2021, LauraLynn received core state funding which equated to 33% of the overall operational costs of the hospice, with the remaining 66% reliant on fundraised income.

LauraLynn is Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice providing hospice and palliative care to children with life limiting conditions and their families across Ireland.

The charity provides care and support to over 370 children and their families across Ireland, and relies primarily on fundraised income to run its specialised services.

Speaking at the event, LauraLynn CEO, Kerry McLaverty said: “We are so delighted to be here running this special event in the real world again tonight after 2 years of disruption.”

“Our Heroes Ball is the highlight of our calendar and is a night to celebrate all of the little Heroes who come through the doors of our special hospice.”

“We would like to thank all of our supporters and donors for their support here tonight, it will have a huge impact on the children and families who need LauraLynn and a huge thank you to our wonderful sponsors for making this night such a success.”