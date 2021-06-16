Home Photos PICS: Meet the finalists vying for the crown at Miss Ireland 2021

PICS: Meet the finalists vying for the crown at Miss Ireland 2021

The final will take place on September 5th

Kendra Becker | Editor
Miss Sligo Town Viktorija Baklastova, Miss Sligo South Emma Doyle and Miss Sligo Orla Quinn

The finalists for Miss Ireland 2021 have been announced, ahead of the grand final on September 5th.

The final will take place at Killua Castle in County Westmeath, and the overall winner will take part in the 70th Miss World festival in Puerto Rico this December.

Current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh has been invited to jet in from Jamaica for the sparkling highly choreographed show, which will feature a dramatic light display and an eclectic mix of music and entertainment.

Miss Westmeath Hannah Tumulty and Miss Meath Caoimhe Gibney
Miss Tipperary Maeve Yee and Miss Tipperary South Shannon Brennan
Miss Claremorris Olivia Barret and Miss Mayo Laura Martin
Miss Kildare Fiona Ni Threasaigh and Miss Kildare North Alannah Pardy
Miss Cork Zoe Hendrick and Miss Cork City Kaia Purcell

Brendan Marc Scully, Director of Miss Ireland, said: “Rainbows remind us of possibilities, opportunities and hope which is why we chose this theme to announce our finalists this year.”

“We are delighted to be able to bring back Miss Ireland with a kaleidoscope of colour after such dark times.”

“The live event in September will be live streamed and all preparations are and will continue to be fully compliant with to Government COVID19 health and safety guidelines for entertainment production.”

Shauna Beakey – Miss Dublin West
Kirsty O Donnell – Miss Donegal
Yvonne O Brien – Miss Galway Bay
Ciara Whelan – Miss Dublin
Pamela Uba – Miss Galway
Sarah Weirs – Miss Wexford Town
Layla Doherty – Miss Donegal North

The winner of Miss Ireland 2021 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, a professional photo shoot, beauty and hair products.

She will then go on to represent her country and take part in the 70th Miss World festival which will take place in the stunning Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico this December.

Virtual heats have been running all over the country to find contestants from each county with beauty, poise and personality to take part in the forthcoming Miss Ireland 2021 competition.

Full details on Miss Ireland 2021 are available on the new Miss Ireland App now available from Apple App Store or Google Play, or from www.miss-ireland.ie.

Rebecca Johnston -Miss Wicklow
Mindulee Seneviratne – Miss Wexford
Viktorija Baklastova – Miss Sligo Town
Shannon Brennan – Miss Tipperary South
Emma Pender – Miss Salthill
Tierna Maguire – Miss Offaly
Caoimhe Gibney – Miss Meath
Amy Kerr – Miss Limerick
Emma Finnegan – Miss Galway West
