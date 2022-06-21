Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: L’Oreal Colour Trophy returns as Ireland’s finest hairdressers battle it out

Elizabeth Poliakova , Edel Burke and Cliondhna Rutherford | Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The highlight of the Irish Hairdressing calendar made its welcome return last night.

The much anticipated 2022 Irish L’Oréal Colour Trophy Grand Final boasted a full house at Dublin’s Mansion House.

This year marks the phenomenal milestone of over 5 decades of this iconic competition, the longest running live hairdressing competition of its kind in the world.

Anne Connolly and Yoon Sok Jang 
Pic Brian McEvoy
Shauna Elliott 
Pic Brian McEvoy
Cliondhna Rutherford, Elizabeth Poliakova and Edel Burke 
Pic Brian McEvoy
Amanda Chahm 
Pic Brian McEvoy
Andrew Morelli and Vilte Peteryte 
Pic Brian McEvoy
Ana Lawra Lafuente 
Pic Brian McEvoy

Ever evolving and growing since 1966 when the L’Oréal Colour Trophy first launched in Ireland, the competition continues to grow and spotlight the talent of the industry across the whole breadth of Ireland.

The crème de la crème of the Irish hairdressing industry were out in force to compete against and support their colleagues for the fiercely contested Awards.

Among those spotted on the night were Cathal and Richard Keaveney of Peter Mark, Dylan Bradshaw and his wife Charlotte, Mark O Keeffe of Brown Sugar, Anna and Suzanne McLoughlin of Komb Professional,Paul Davey as well as Angie Dromgoole and her husband Paul Dromgoole of Zeba.

Miriam O Connor Meade and Laura Carroll pictured at 2022 Irish L’Oreal Colour Trophy Grand Final at The Mansion House,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Amanda Chahm and Ana Lawra Lafuente pictured at 2022 Irish L’Oreal Colour Trophy Grand Final at The Mansion House,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Christian Shannon . Naomi Cullen and Anthony Cooke pictured at 2022 Irish L’Oreal Colour Trophy Grand Final at The Mansion House,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Christian Shannon . Naomi Cullen and Antony Cooke Naomi Cullen pictured at 2022 Irish L’Oreal Colour Trophy Grand Final at The Mansion House,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Angie Dromgoole ,Paul Dromgoole and Monica Teodoro pictured at 2022 Irish L’Oreal Colour Trophy Grand Final at The Mansion House,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Leigh Kiely,Niamh O Reilly and Chloe Walsh pictured at 2022 Irish L’Oreal Colour Trophy Grand Final at The Mansion House,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Mark O Keeffe and Monica Teodoro pictured at 2022 Irish L’Oreal Colour Trophy Grand Final at The Mansion House,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Paul Davey pictured at 2022 Irish L’Oreal Colour Trophy Grand Final at The Mansion House,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Claire O Halloran and Shauna Purtill pictured at 2022 Irish L’Oreal Colour Trophy Grand Final at The Mansion House,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Carlotte Bradshaw and Dylan Bradshaw pictured at 2022 Irish L’Oreal Colour Trophy Grand Final at The Mansion House,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Richard Keaveney, Peter O Rourke and Cathal Keaveney pictured at 2022 Irish L’Oreal Colour Trophy Grand Final at The Mansion House,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy

The coveted L’Oréal Colour Trophy Award  went to

Overall Winner:  Odd, Limerick

2nd Place:  The Academy Barber Kikcock, Kildare

3rd Place: Komb Professional Hairdressing, Dublin

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us