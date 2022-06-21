PICS: L’Oreal Colour Trophy returns as Ireland’s finest hairdressers battle it out

The highlight of the Irish Hairdressing calendar made its welcome return last night.

The much anticipated 2022 Irish L’Oréal Colour Trophy Grand Final boasted a full house at Dublin’s Mansion House.

This year marks the phenomenal milestone of over 5 decades of this iconic competition, the longest running live hairdressing competition of its kind in the world.

Ever evolving and growing since 1966 when the L’Oréal Colour Trophy first launched in Ireland, the competition continues to grow and spotlight the talent of the industry across the whole breadth of Ireland.

The crème de la crème of the Irish hairdressing industry were out in force to compete against and support their colleagues for the fiercely contested Awards.

Among those spotted on the night were Cathal and Richard Keaveney of Peter Mark, Dylan Bradshaw and his wife Charlotte, Mark O Keeffe of Brown Sugar, Anna and Suzanne McLoughlin of Komb Professional,Paul Davey as well as Angie Dromgoole and her husband Paul Dromgoole of Zeba.

The coveted L’Oréal Colour Trophy Award went to…

Overall Winner: Odd, Limerick

2nd Place: The Academy Barber Kikcock, Kildare

3rd Place: Komb Professional Hairdressing, Dublin