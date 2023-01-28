PICS: LA brand Higher Education Skincare launches into Boots Ireland

LA brand Higher Education Skincare launched into Boots stores across Ireland on Thursday.

To celebrate the launch, the brand jetted to Dublin to take over the Liffey Valley store.

Well-known faces at the event included TikTok sensation Lauren Whelan, singer Lea Heart, and makeup artist Ben Sun.

Higher Education Skincare’s range of products are packed with effective and safe ingredients – including hyaluronic acid, bentonite clay and fractionated melanin to help user achieve healthy, youthful and glowing skin.

The range caters to all skin types from sensitive and dry skin to acne-prone skin.

The stunning bold packaging is created from 100% previously recycled materials as part of the brand’s sustainability initiative.

Deb Nash, Higher Education Skincare’s founder, is a former aesthetician who has worked with a leading dermatologist and cosmetic chemist to create the full collection.

The full Higher Education Skincare range is available to purchase at www.boots.ie and in 40 Boots store nation wide.

The product range is also available to shop at www.trndbty.com.

You can use Higher Education Skincare’s unique Online Skin Analysis tool to assess your skin type, which is available via www.highereducationskincare. com.