PICS: Kin star Clare Dunne steps out at the Irish premiere of Joyride

Kin star Clare Dunne stepped out at the Irish premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin.

The film tells the story of Irish 12-year-old Mully, who steals a taxi to flee from his father. He is shocked to find a woman, Joy, in the back seat with a baby.

Joy has decided to give her child away to a friend, and Mully needs to get some distance from his debt-ridden dad, who’s after the cash Mully has with him.

The unlikely pair go on a journey across Ireland, gradually finding the friendship, love and learning they never knew they needed, in each other.

Joyride, starring Olivia Colman, was filmed in the south west of Ireland.

Check out more photos from the premiere below: