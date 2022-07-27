Ad
PICS: Kin star Clare Dunne steps out at the Irish premiere of Joyride

Actress Clare Dunne pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Kin star Clare Dunne stepped out at the Irish premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin.

The film tells the story of Irish 12-year-old Mully, who steals a taxi to flee from his father. He is shocked to find a woman, Joy, in the back seat with a baby.

Joy has decided to give her child away to a friend, and Mully needs to get some distance from his debt-ridden dad, who’s after the cash Mully has with him.

Actress Clare Dunne pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

The unlikely pair go on a journey across Ireland, gradually finding the friendship, love and learning they never knew they needed, in each other.

Joyride, starring Olivia Colman, was filmed in the south west of Ireland.

Check out more photos from the premiere below:

Actor Charlie Reid pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Actor Lochlann O Mearain pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Actors Aislin McGuckian, Charlie Reid, Ruth McCabe and Lochlann O Mearain pictured with Director Emer Reynolds (Centre) at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Actors Charlie Reid and Lochlann O Mearain pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Susannah De Wrixton pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
David Mitchell and Clint Drieberg pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sally Cinnamon and Craig Flaherty pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Caroline Grace Cassidy and Roisin Kearney pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Writer -Ailbhe Keogan,Producer- Aoife O Sullivan and Director-Emer Reynolds pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Siobhan O Sullivan and Eimear O Sullivan pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Aine Moriarty pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Aine Moriarty-IFTA, Actor Charlie Reid and Director Emer Reynolds pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Simon Meagher and Alli Donaghy pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Carl Bermingham and Sarah Darmody pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Gemma Leah Devereux pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lindsey Herron pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lisa Hollingsworth and Martin Mulrennan pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Actress Aislin McGuckin pictured at the Irish Premiere of Joyride at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
