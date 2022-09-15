PICS: Kathryn Thomas hosts The Savvy Supper Club by Lidl at Crow Street Restaurant

Kathryn Thomas stepped out to host a special dinner with Lidl, called The Savvy Supper Club, at Crow Street Restaurant this week.

The TV presenter joined the CEO of Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, J.P. Scally, to welcome well-known faces from the media to the event.

The Savvy Supper Club event showcased the great value on offer at Lidl, and confirmed that there is no need for consumers to compromise on the quality of food and wine while saving money when they do their full shop at Lidl.

New research has revealed that Lidl main shoppers save €32.75 each week by doing their full shop with Lidl, equating to an annual saving of €1,703.

Overall, the research found that 8 in 10 Irish grocery shoppers agree that shopping at Lidl saves them money with 2 in 3 (66%) of Irish shoppers agreeing that “Lidl offers the best value overall”.

Furthermore 89% of Lidl shoppers feel they can get the products they need at the right price, without compromising on quality.

Speaking on supporting consumers through the current cost of living crisis, J.P. Scally, CEO of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, commented: “In response to the cost-of-living crisis, we have noticed consumers are becoming savvier in their shopping habits, and we want to help shoppers make their money go further.”

“At Lidl Ireland, we are committed to continuing to offer our customers the best value in the market by providing quality products at affordable prices, and as the market leading discount retailer we do everything possible to keep the price paid by our customers to a minimum without compromising on quality.”

“The research indicates that 4 in 5 Irish grocery shoppers are already compromising on their shop especially in the areas of alcohol, treats, fresh meat, and fish.”

“In these challenging times, we want to assure our consumers that they don’t have to compromise on quality to make ends meet.”

“By going full Lidl, they can still create delicious and nutritious meals for all the family whilst still enjoying some well-deserved treats and supporting Irish suppliers.”