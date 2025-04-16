PICS: James Patrice announced as host of new dance awards

James Patrice has been announced as the host of the first Golden Dance Awards in Dublin, which will celebrate the best in Ireland’s dance industry.

Following the success of their sold-out debut in Belfast last year, the Golden Dance Awards, sponsored by Class for Kids are expanding south – and for the very first time, they’re coming to Dublin on Saturday, 13 September 2025.

Ready to shine a spotlight on the very best of Ireland’s vibrant and diverse dance scene, this glittering black-tie affair will be hosted by the effortlessly entertaining James Patrice, whose natural charm, humour, and love of the arts make him the perfect choice to lead the celebration.

Speaking about the partnership, James shared: “I’m absolutely delira to be hosting this year’s Golden Dance Awards in Dublin!

“There’s so much passion and creativity in the dance community here, and I can’t wait to help celebrate the people who bring it all to life and tell their stories in the most fabulous way possible. Glitz, glamour and hairspray – my idea of a fabulous night! It’s going to be a guaranteed occasion to remember – with a few surprises along the way!”

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Castleknock Hotel, the evening begins with a red-carpet arrival and sparkling drinks reception.

Guests will enjoy a three-course gala dinner, surrounded by fellow creatives, industry icons, and rising stars. With surprise performances and live DJ sets throughout the night, the energy will be electric – and the dance floor won’t stay empty for long!

A stellar panel of judges from the international dance scene will oversee the awards.

Among them are Brian Redmond, Ballroom King and Dancing With The Stars judge, Darren Casey, acclaimed Riverdance performer and the creative force behind Footstorm; Sean Taaffe, leading choreographer and Director of Taaffe Training; Kylee Vincent, International Ballroom Champion and Dancing with the Stars pro; and Inna Mazurenko, renowned Ukrainian dancer, choreographer, and Dance World Cup Ireland Qualifier representative.

From grassroots studios to choreographers, photographers and individual performers, this event is about celebrating everyone who helps keep dance alive, powerful, and evolving.

Seven coveted award categories will be presented, including Dancer of the Year, Dance Style Excellence, and Dance/Performing Arts School of the Year. Additional categories will recognise the incredible individuals who support and elevate the dance community – from teachers to dance assistants, photographers, and hosts.

“The overwhelming response to our inaugural Golden Dance Awards NI in Belfast last year exceeded all expectations, proving just how vital this platform is for the dance community. The energy in the room, the extraordinary level of talent, and the deep sense of camaraderie were beyond anything we could have imagined,” said co-founders Catherine Hughes and Danielle Hughes Quinn.

“Now, bringing it to Dublin feels like a dream. This event is all about shining a light on the people and stories that make Irish dance what it is. Whether you’re up on stage or behind the scenes, this night is for you.”

Nominations for all categories are now open via www.goldendanceawards.ie.