PICS: Irish stars step out in style at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase in Leopardstown Racecourse

Picture Brian McEvoy
A host of well-known faces stepped out in style at Leopardstown Racecourse on Sunday for the much-anticipated Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

Ladbrokes hosted a special VIP luncheon to mark the kick-off of the 2023 season in the 1888 Suite at the course.

Nicola McGeady, Head of PR for Ladbrokes was joined by champion jockey Paul Townend to provide insights on the form and odds around some of the favourites, as well as an outsider or two.

Love Island Star Matthew MacNabb pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Boxer Jason Quigley and April Mc Manus pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sarah Benson pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara Grindley ,Katie Duggan Sullivan and Hannah Grindley pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Dearbhla Toal pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Spotted enjoying the track atmosphere were Love Island star Matthew McNabb, Limerick hurling star Declan Hannon and his Today FM presenter fiancé Louise Cantillon.

Glamorous model and TV presenter Glenda Gilson and her husband Rob McNaughton were also spotted enjoying a day at the races, as were Miss Ireland 2022 Pamela Uba and the current Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “The Dublin Racing Festival is one of our favourite events of the year as it really kicks off the season in some serious style.”

“The atmosphere is always second to none and it was great to be joined in the Ladbrokes suite by legends from the racing world, but also some familiar faces from the world of sport, TV and fashion! Congratulations to all winners today and here’s to a great year ahead!”

Limerick Hurler Declan Hannon and fiance Louise Cantillon pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Dani Masterson pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Nicola McGeady pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Pamela Uba pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Marrieta Doran pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Glenda Gilson pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Brendan Scully and Sean Montague pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sarah Lipsett pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Elaine Stenson pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ivanna McMahon and Pamela Uba pictured at the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown Racecourse.
Picture Brian McEvoy
