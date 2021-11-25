PICS: Irish stars step out in style at the Irish premiere of House of Gucci

Ad
Picture Andres Poveda
The Irish premiere of House of Gucci took place in the Stella Cinema in Rathmines on Wednesday night.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino, is released in cinemas across Ireland from this Friday, November 26th.

A host of Irish stars attended the special screening in the gorgeous Dublin venue, including singer Erica Cody, Irish influencers Louise Cooney, Niamh Cullen and Grace Mongey, model Rosalind Lipsett, makeup artist Bonnie Ryan, and The Circle star Paddy Smyth.

Check out the red carpet pictures below:

Nadine Reid | Picture Andres Poveda
Taryn deVere and Katriona Power | Picture Andres Poveda
Ciara O’Doherty | Picture Andres Poveda
Helen Cody | Picture Andres Poveda
Jenny Buckley | Picture Andres Poveda
Marija Aslimoska | Picture Andres Poveda
Bonnie Ryan | Picture Andres Poveda
Louise Cooney | Picture Andres Poveda
Paula Rowan | Picture Andres Poveda
Rosalind Lipsett | Picture Andres Poveda
Rob Kenny | Picture Andres Poveda
Ellie Kelly | Picture Andres Poveda
Dillon St Paul | Picture Andres Poveda
Paddy Smith | Picture Andres Poveda
Avila Lipsett | Picture Andres Poveda
Justine King | Picture Andres Poveda
Andrea Horan and David Byrne | Picture Andres Poveda
Louise Cooney and Niamh Cullen | Picture Andres Poveda
Triona McCarthy | Picture Andres Poveda
Grace Mongey | Picture Andres Poveda
Paula Rowan who designed the gloves worn by Lady Gaga in the movie is pictured at the Irish premiere screening of House of Gucci at The Stella Cinema | Picture Andres Poveda
Designers Brendan Courtney and Helen Steele | Picture Andres Poveda
Conor Moloy and Adrian Clarke | Picture Andres Poveda
Sean Munsanje | Picture Andres Poveda
Erica Cody | Picture Andres Poveda
Clint Driberg and David Mitchell | Picture Andres Poveda
Chupi Sweetman | Picture Andres Poveda
Roisin Tierney Crowe | Picture Andres Poveda
Sonya Lennon | Picture Andres Poveda
Helen Steele and daughter Halle | Picture Andres Poveda
Lorraine Keane with daughters Tori & Emelia Devlin | Picture Andres Poveda

Watch the trailer for House of Gucci here:

