PICS: Irish stars step out in style at the Irish premiere of House of Gucci

The Irish premiere of House of Gucci took place in the Stella Cinema in Rathmines on Wednesday night.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino, is released in cinemas across Ireland from this Friday, November 26th.

A host of Irish stars attended the special screening in the gorgeous Dublin venue, including singer Erica Cody, Irish influencers Louise Cooney, Niamh Cullen and Grace Mongey, model Rosalind Lipsett, makeup artist Bonnie Ryan, and The Circle star Paddy Smyth.

Check out the red carpet pictures below:

Watch the trailer for House of Gucci here: