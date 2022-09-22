PICS: Irish stars step out for the opening night of Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre

A host of Irish stars stepped out at the opening night of Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Wednesday.

The award-winning musical tells the hilarious story of a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witness a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Irish presenter Baz Ashmawy and his daughters Hanna and Mawy attended the musical’s opening night in Dublin on Wednesday.

Model Lynn Kelly enjoyed a date night at the theatre with her new husband Robert Barr.

Other famous faces in attendance included influencer Rosie Connolly, Mrs Makeup founder Michelle Regazzoli, Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba, Fair City star Ryan Andrews, and Virgin Media presenter Paul Ryder.

Sister Act continues in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre until October 1.