PICS: Irish stars step out for the opening night of Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
A host of Irish stars stepped out at the opening night of Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Wednesday.

The award-winning musical tells the hilarious story of a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witness a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

 

Irish presenter Baz Ashmawy and his daughters Hanna and Mawy attended the musical’s opening night in Dublin on Wednesday.

Model Lynn Kelly enjoyed a date night at the theatre with her new husband Robert Barr.

Other famous faces in attendance included influencer Rosie Connolly, Mrs Makeup founder Michelle Regazzoli, Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba, Fair City star Ryan Andrews, and Virgin Media presenter Paul Ryder.

Rosie Connolly at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Lynn Kelly-Barr and Robert Barr at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Lynn Kelly-Barr at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Ryan Andrews at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Lynn Kelly-Barr and Robert Barr at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Baz Ashmawy with his daughters Mahy Ashmawy and Hanna Ashmawy at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Peter Collins at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Baz Ashmawy at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Baz Ashmawy at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Pamela Uba at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Louise Regazzoli at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Rebecca Storm at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Michelle Regazzoli-Stone at the opening night of the musical Sister Act at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin
Pic Brian McEvoy Photography
Sister Act continues in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre until October 1. 

 

