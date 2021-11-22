PICS: Irish stars step out at Virgin Media Television’s official launch screening of I’m A Celeb

The new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here kicked off on Sunday night.

The season premiere saw ten celebrity contestants arrive at their new home for the next few weeks, Gwrych Castle in Wales, where they will be competing in a series of gruelling challenges in a bid to be crowned the King or Queen of the Castle.

Virgin Media Television hosted an official launch screening at the Devlin Hotel in Dublin on Sunday night ahead of the show, with Irish stars including Love Island’s Greg O’Shea, The Circle winner Paddy Smyth, singer Lea Harte, and TikTok stars Lauren Whelan, Shauna Davitt and Miriam Mullins all in attendance.

Check out the photos below: