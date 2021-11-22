Ad
PICS: Irish stars step out at Virgin Media Television’s official launch screening of I’m A Celeb

Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here kicked off on Sunday night.

The season premiere saw ten celebrity contestants arrive at their new home for the next few weeks, Gwrych Castle in Wales, where they will be competing in a series of gruelling challenges in a bid to be crowned the King or Queen of the Castle.

Virgin Media Television hosted an official launch screening at the Devlin Hotel in Dublin on Sunday night ahead of the show, with Irish stars including Love Island’s Greg O’Shea, The Circle winner Paddy Smyth, singer Lea Harte, and TikTok stars Lauren Whelan, Shauna Davitt and Miriam Mullins all in attendance.

Check out the photos below:

Tiaan Heyns and Miriam Mullins | Pic: Brian McEvoy
Tiaan Heyns and Miriam Mullins | Pic: Brian McEvoy
The Cabra Girls | Pic: Brian McEvoy
Shauna Davitt and Ryan Mar | Pic: Brian McEvoy
Peter Lynch | Pic Brian McEvoy
Paddy Smyth | Pic Brian McEvoy
Pic Brian McEvoy
Lea Harte | Pic Brian McEvoy
Lauren Whelan | Pic Brian McEvoy
Lea Harte | Pic Brian McEvoy
Paddy Smyth | Pic Brian McEvoy
Katja Mia | Pic Brian McEvoy
Katja Mia | Pic Brian McEvoy
Jordan Conroy and Sophie Webb | Pic Brian McEvoy
Jaz Keane | Pic Brian McEvoy
Jaz Keane | Pic Brian McEvoy
Jamie Lo | Pic Brian McEvoy
Hughie Maughan | Pic Brian McEvoy
Graham Brannellly and Enya Bradyat | Pic Brian McEvoy
Greg O Shea | Pic Brian McEvoy
Alan Cawley and Peter Lynch | Pic Brian McEvoy
