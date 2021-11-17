Ad
PICS: Irish stars step out at the premiere of Will Smith’s new film King Richard

Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The Irish premiere of Will Smith’s new film King Richard took place at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin this week.

The film tells the story of Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, California, Richard shapes the girls’ unyielding commitment and keen intuition.

Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them.

The film hits cinemas on November 19th.

A host of Irish stars attended the special screening, including Doireann Garrihy, Bonnie Ryan, Darren Kennedy, Paddy Smyth and Pamela Uba.

Check out the red carpet photos below:

Filomena Kaguako | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Emma Power and Laura Fox | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Emma Power | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Laura Fox | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Bonnie Ryan | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Lorraine Keane | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Lorraine Keane and her daughter Emelia | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Paddy Smyth | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Miss Ireland Pamela Uba | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Laura Nolan | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Ellen Keane | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Ciara Whelan | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Nagel Nsah | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Makda Teib | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Feargal Darcy and Ailsha | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Darren Kennedy | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Nadine King and Santis Ogarro | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Lorna Duffy | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
Doireann Garrihy and Claire Garrihy | Pic Brian McEvoy/PIP
