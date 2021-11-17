PICS: Irish stars step out at the premiere of Will Smith’s new film King Richard

The Irish premiere of Will Smith’s new film King Richard took place at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin this week.

The film tells the story of Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, California, Richard shapes the girls’ unyielding commitment and keen intuition.

Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them.

The film hits cinemas on November 19th.

A host of Irish stars attended the special screening, including Doireann Garrihy, Bonnie Ryan, Darren Kennedy, Paddy Smyth and Pamela Uba.

Check out the red carpet photos below: