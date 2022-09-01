Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Irish stars step out at the launch of White Wave Gin

David Fitzpatrick and Terrie McEvoy pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A host of Irish stars stepped out at the launch of White Wave Gin in Dublin on Monday evening.

The premium Irish gin was created by David Fitzpatrick, and it is inspired by his late mother Tina’s love for the alluring ocean and its exhilarating crisp breeze.

Bursting with hand-selected native Irish ingredients such as Irish honey and a pinch of sea salt, White Wave Gin withholds an exceptional quenching citrus taste and sweet aromas.

David Fitzpatrick pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
David Fitzpatrick and his wife Terrie McEvoy pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

The infusion of natural botanicals balances the zest of orange which composes a distinct but refreshing aftermath. The refreshing gin will be available in SuperValu and Centra Ireland later this month.

David was joined by his influencer wife Terrie McEvoy at the launch in The Grayson on Monday evening.

Other well-known faces at the event included Louise Cooney, Grace Mongey and Mark Rogers.

Check out photos from the launch below:

Mark Rogers .Louise Cooney,Terrie McEvoy and Grace Mongey pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Terrie McEvoy pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Grace Mongey pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mark Rogers and Louise Cooney pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Chelsea Farrell pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jenny McCoy and Niamh Connell pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Niamh Connell pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jenny McCoy pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Louise Cooney pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Nikki Fitzpatrick pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Croia Fitzpatrick pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Linn Martin pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
David Fitzpatrick and Terrie McEvoy pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Siobhan Murray,Enya Fitzgerald and Katie Tiernan pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Aimee Fitzpatrick pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sarah McAvinchey and Grainne McAvinchey pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Claire Murray and Ciara Gallagher pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Elaine McConnell pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Stephanie Power pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Louise Morrison pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Elaine McConnell,Terrie McEvoy,Louise Morrison and Stephanie Power pictured at the White Wave Gin launch at the Grayson,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us