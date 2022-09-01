PICS: Irish stars step out at the launch of White Wave Gin

A host of Irish stars stepped out at the launch of White Wave Gin in Dublin on Monday evening.

The premium Irish gin was created by David Fitzpatrick, and it is inspired by his late mother Tina’s love for the alluring ocean and its exhilarating crisp breeze.

Bursting with hand-selected native Irish ingredients such as Irish honey and a pinch of sea salt, White Wave Gin withholds an exceptional quenching citrus taste and sweet aromas.

The infusion of natural botanicals balances the zest of orange which composes a distinct but refreshing aftermath. The refreshing gin will be available in SuperValu and Centra Ireland later this month.

David was joined by his influencer wife Terrie McEvoy at the launch in The Grayson on Monday evening.

Other well-known faces at the event included Louise Cooney, Grace Mongey and Mark Rogers.

Check out photos from the launch below: