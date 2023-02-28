PICS: Irish stars step out at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation

A host of well-known faces attended the launch of the BPerfect Cosmetics’ Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at The Grafton Hotel in Dublin on Thursday evening.

Attendees entered the venue through a sparkling, electric silver tunnel, where they stepped into a wonderland of chrome and cosmetics and were greeted by a drinks reception hosted by silver covered, body painted fire angels before being guided to the BPerfect Colour Match stations.

The thumping tunes of up and coming London Producer and DJ, TMPLE, created an electric atmosphere throughout the room and instantly transported the guests to an Ibiza state of mind.

BPerfect CEO Brendan McDowell commanded the evening’s event with a session to divulge the details of the brand new launch.

Stars in attendance included Eurovision and Dancing with the Stars’ Brooke Scullion, TikTok sensations Shanice Griffin, Niamh O’Connor and Nia Gallagher, and celebrity makeup artist Michelle Regazzoli Stone.

With buildable coverage, Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation is packed with skin optimising ingredients combined with concentrated pigment ensuring longevity and staying power, creating a soft filtered effect by blurring pores and imperfections and concealing any blemishes as the silky texture melts into the skin.

The 36 shade collection spans a vast spectrum and caters for Warm, Cool and Neutral undertones, across Light, Medium, Medium Deep and Deep hues.

Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and Rosehip Oil, Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation creates a second-skin like feel that will amplify your glow and allow you to embrace that youthful, healthy-looking skin without feeling cakey.

Hyaluronic Acid works to maintain firmness and retain moisture, which is paramount in portraying a plump appearance and smoothing out any texture. Vitamin E protects the skin cells against damage with its antioxidant properties, creating a natural barrier to retain moisture in the skin.

Find your perfect shade via integrated Findation matching service on the BPerfect Cosmetics website.

