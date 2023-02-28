PICS: Irish stars step out at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation

A host of well-known faces attended the launch of the BPerfect Cosmetics’ Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at The Grafton Hotel in Dublin on Thursday evening.
Attendees entered the venue through a sparkling, electric silver tunnel, where they stepped into a wonderland of chrome and cosmetics and were greeted by a drinks reception hosted by silver covered, body painted fire angels before being guided to the BPerfect Colour Match stations.
The thumping tunes of up and coming London Producer and DJ, TMPLE, created an electric atmosphere throughout the room and instantly transported the guests to an Ibiza state of mind.
Elaine Brown, Brendan McDowell and Tailor Maid pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Brendan McDowell pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Tailor Maid pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Gerry Lavz pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Robert Reilly pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Paige Comerford pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Ula Sumauskaite and Natasha Fitzgerald pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Aimee Oliver and Catriona Smyth pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Hannah Kane pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Adam Fogarty pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Kara Hogan pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Ciara O’Toole pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
BPerfect CEO Brendan McDowell commanded the evening’s event with a session to divulge the details of the brand new launch.
Stars in attendance included Eurovision and Dancing with the Stars’ Brooke Scullion, TikTok sensations Shanice Griffin, Niamh O’Connor and Nia Gallagher, and celebrity makeup artist Michelle Regazzoli Stone.
With buildable coverage, Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation is packed with skin optimising ingredients combined with concentrated pigment ensuring longevity and staying power, creating a soft filtered effect by blurring pores and imperfections and concealing any blemishes as the silky texture melts into the skin.
The 36 shade collection spans a vast spectrum and caters for Warm, Cool and Neutral undertones, across Light, Medium, Medium Deep and Deep hues.
Selina Regazzoli pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Leila Ecker pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Mitchell pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Emma Smith pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Shannon Mitchell pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Alex Slevin pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Ellie McDonagh pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Olivia Hynds and Rachel Nugent pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Candy Bull pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Katie Daley pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and Rosehip Oil, Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation creates a second-skin like feel that will amplify your glow and allow you to embrace that youthful, healthy-looking skin without feeling cakey.
Hyaluronic Acid works to maintain firmness and retain moisture, which is paramount in portraying a plump appearance and smoothing out any texture.
Vitamin E protects the skin cells against damage with its antioxidant properties, creating a natural barrier to retain moisture in the skin.
Find your perfect shade via integrated Findation matching service on the
BPerfect Cosmetics . website
Check out more photos from the launch below:
Emma Lloyd and Emma Devir pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Ally McGinn pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Laura Broderick and Ally McGinn pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Laura Broderick pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Jessica Cinnelli and Laoise Maguire pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Nia Gallagher and Grainne Binns pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Brooke Scullion pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Deirbhile Kelly and Nicole Adams pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Kate Grant pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Michelle Regazzoli Stone pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Shanice Griffin and Kneevo pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Monika MUA pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Cliona pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Tessy Thiguese pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Anja Zauers pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Grace Glynn pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Jordan Reddy pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Fiona Morgan Coleman and Sarah Morgan pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Ava Gorman pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Eimear Hallahan pictured at the launch of BPerfect Cosmetics Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation at the Grafton Hotel, Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
