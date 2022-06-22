PICS: Irish stars step out at exclusive screening of Elvis ahead of this Friday’s release

Well-known faces from the world of music and television stepped out on Tuesday evening for an exclusive preview screening of the much anticipated new movie Elvis at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin.

Guests including Kodaline’s Steve Garrigan, the band Wild Youth, singers Erica Cody , Aimee Fitzpatrick and Lea Heart as well as James Kavanagh, Aideen Kate, and Greg O’Shea.The film which is tipped to be the blockbuster of the summer opens nationwide this Friday 24th June.

The film, which is directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler, Dacre Montgomery, Olivia DeJonge and Tom Hanks, takes a look at the life of legendary rock and roll star Elvis.

This film looks at the relationship between Presley (Played by Austin Butler) and his manager Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks spanning over 20 years.

It tells the story of Elvis Presley’s life from his humble beginnings in Mississippi to kicking off his music career in Memphis in the ’50s up until his death in 1977.

Check out the photos from the exclusive screening below: