PICS: Irish stars step out at exclusive premiere screening of Ticket to Paradise

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
A host of Irish stars stepped out at the Devlin for the exclusive premiere screening of ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts star as exes in the romantic comedy, who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.

The film hits cinemas across the country on September 16.

Famous faces such as presenters Anna Daly and Glenda Gilson, and influencers Louise Cooney and Terrie McEvoy stepped out at the screening in Dublin this week.

Lorraine Keane, singer Salamay, Zeda, Aoibhe Devlin, Cathy O’Connor and Clémentine McNiece also enjoyed the exclusive preview of the film.

Check out the photos from the premiere below:

Terrie McEvoy Picture Andres Poveda
 Zeda Picture Andres Poveda
Salamay Picture Andres Poveda
Lorna Spaine Picture Andres Poveda
Anna Daly Picture Andres Poveda
Ashley Kehoe and Chris Mellon Picture Andres Poveda
Aoibhe Devlin and Natasha Duffy Picture Andres Poveda
Cathy O’Connor Picture Andres Poveda
Glenda Gilson Picture Andres Poveda
Picture Andres Poveda
Lorna Spaine and Eamon Walter Picture Andres Poveda
Anna Daly pictured with her mother Ann Picture Andres Poveda
Glenda Gilson and her mother Aileen Picture Andres Poveda
Lorraine Keane with daughters Emelia and Romy Picture Andres Poveda
Johnny Carroll and Debbie O’Donnell Picture Andres Poveda
Stephanie Power and Terrie McEvoy Picture Andres Poveda
Clémentine McNiece Picture Andres Poveda
Grace and Louise Cooney Picture Andres Poveda
Lorraine Keane and Aimee Johnston Picture Andres Poveda

 

 

