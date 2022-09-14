PICS: Irish stars step out at exclusive premiere screening of Ticket to Paradise

A host of Irish stars stepped out at the Devlin for the exclusive premiere screening of ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts star as exes in the romantic comedy, who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.

The film hits cinemas across the country on September 16.

Famous faces such as presenters Anna Daly and Glenda Gilson, and influencers Louise Cooney and Terrie McEvoy stepped out at the screening in Dublin this week.

Lorraine Keane, singer Salamay, Zeda, Aoibhe Devlin, Cathy O’Connor and Clémentine McNiece also enjoyed the exclusive preview of the film.

Check out the photos from the premiere below: