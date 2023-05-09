PICS: Irish stars step out at Craft & Cocktails event to celebrate the launch of Google Multisearch

A host of Irish stars stepped out at a Craft & Cocktail event in Dublin last week, to celebrate the launch of Google Multisearch.

Often we don’t have all the words to explain exactly what we are looking for. For example, trying to find the perfect, unique piece of clothing or finding a tutorial to recreate hard-to-describe nail art.

Now there is technology to help! Google multisearch is here to help you uncover the information you’re looking for — no matter how tricky it might be to express what you need.

Multisearch does this by allowing you to search with text and images at the same time meaning that you can go beyond the search box and ask questions about what you see.

With multisearch, you can ask a question about an object in front of you or refine your search by color, brand or a visual attribute.

For example, you can screenshot a stylish orange dress and add the query “green” to find it in another color.

You can snap a photo of your dining set and add the query “coffee table” to find a matching table or you could take a picture of your rosemary plant and add the query “care instructions”.

The Craft & Cocktails Event, which was hosted by upcycling master Joanne Condon and podcaster PJ Kirby, was held to celebrate a new way to search using Multisearch with Google Lens.

The crafting-themed night showcased how Multisearch can be used to find creative inspiration and get results that can be difficult to find with words alone.

