Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Irish stars step out at Benefit’s Christmas Dinner Party in Dublin

Andres Poveda
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Benefit hosted an exclusive Christmas Dinner Party on Monday evening to launch it’s new Fluff Up Brow Wax.

Benefit’s new Fluff Up Brow Wax is coming and ready to visibly fluff and feather your brows.

The new Fluff Up Brow Wax fluffs, feathers and texturizes the look of your brows without flaking or crunching. Its waterproof and longwearing. What’s not to fluffin’ love?

Picture Andres Poveda
Picture Andres Poveda

Benefit’s NEW Fluff Up Brow Wax will be available nationwide from January 6th.

The launch took place at the Dean Hotel in Dublin, with a host of well-known faces in attendance.

Check out photos from the event below:

Dre Rooney Picture Andres Poveda
Ellie Kelly Picture Andres Poveda
Charleen Murphy Picture Andres Poveda
James Patrice Picture Andres Poveda
MArk Rogers Picture Andres Poveda
Lauren Mulholland Picture Andres Poveda
Amy Murphy Picture Andres Poveda
Enya Fitzgerald and Katy Tiernan Picture Andres Poveda

Serena Harpur Picture Andres Poveda

Mark Rogers and Paul Kinsella Picture Andres Poveda
Eabha O’Donoghue Picture Andres Poveda
Ciara Ryan Picture Andres Poveda
Beatrice Dalago Picture Andres Poveda
Chloe Devlin Picture Andres Poveda
Tara O’Farrell  Picture Andres Poveda
Dre Rooney Picture Andres Poveda
Tara O’Farrell Picture Andres Poveda
Ellie Kelly Picture Andres Poveda
Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly Picture Andres Poveda
Serena Harpur Picture Andres Poveda
Eabha O’Donoghue Picture Andres Poveda
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us