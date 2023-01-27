PICS: Irish stars line out for the launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland

Irish stars lined out for the launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland on Thursday night.

The event, which took place in the stunning Suesey Street on Fitzwilliam Place, was hosted by beauty expert Triona McCarthy.

The science-backed skincare brand aims to give you a well-structured skincare routine that isn’t complex or confusing.

Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals’ range of products are specifically formulated with the correct amount of a variety of active ingredients, which will work to keep your skin healthy.

The brand have stripped back skincare, removing any guesswork as to which product to use and when, by designing a 4-step Build Your Own Beauty Regime layering program.

The skincare range is free from not only fragrance and colourants, but also silicone, PEGs, mineral oils, parabens, sulfates and quats.

Well-known faces at the event included Michelle Regazolli Stone, Aideen Kate and Ben Sun.