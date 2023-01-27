Ad
PICS: Irish stars line out for the launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland

Irish stars lined out for the launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland on Thursday night.

The event, which took place in the stunning Suesey Street on Fitzwilliam Place, was hosted by beauty expert Triona McCarthy.

The science-backed skincare brand aims to give you a well-structured skincare routine that isn’t complex or confusing.

Triona McCarthy at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Susan Fox at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy

Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals’ range of products are specifically formulated with the correct amount of a variety of active ingredients, which will work to keep your skin healthy.

The brand have stripped back skincare, removing any guesswork as to which product to use and when, by designing a 4-step Build Your Own Beauty Regime layering program.

The skincare range is free from not only fragrance and colourants, but also silicone, PEGs, mineral oils, parabens, sulfates and quats.

Well-known faces at the event included Michelle Regazolli Stone, Aideen Kate and Ben Sun.

Ben Sun at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Ava Kissane at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Aideen Kate Murphy at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Michelle Regazzoli Stone at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Lorna Spaine at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Roxanne Parker at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Gill O’Neill at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Jenny McCarthy at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Monika Klinavicute at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Siobhan O’Connor at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Sally Foran at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Liz Dwyer at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Kellie Billings at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Erica Carter at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Kate Demolder at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
Anja Zauers at the official launch of Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals in Ireland.
Pic: Brian McEvoy
