PICS: Irish stars attend the launch of new global music platform Coke Studio in Dublin

James Kavanagh and William Murray | Kieran Harnett
A host of Irish stars stepped out to attend the launch of Coke Studio in Dublin.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar fans including Gemma Dunleavy, James Kavanagh, Erica Cody and a host of others gathered in The Big Romance to celebrate the launch of the new global music platform.

Coca-Cola has a long-standing association with music globally, and this summer Coke Studio will be popping up at music festivals across the country – including Electric Picnic.

Kate Dillon and Erica Cody | Kieran Harnett
Roisin Berkeley and Gemma Dunleavy | Kieran Harnett
Aisling Kavanagh, Kara O’Sullivan and Johanna Dooley | Kieran Harnett
Tolu Makay | Kieran Harnett

More than 70 guests attended the launch and were greeted with delicious Coca-Cola Zero Sugar inspired cocktails along with tasty Mediterranean bites from Brother Hubbard.

Guests were also treated to an exclusive, intimate performance from one of Ireland’s brightest upcoming talents, Gemma Dunleavy.

The Dublin native performed at Coke Studio at Longitude in Marlay Park over the weekend, which received rave reviews.

To find out more about Coke Studio and to win epic music experiences, click here.

Billy Kiss | Kieran Harnett
Chris Mellon and Eric Matthews | Kieran Harnett
Gavin Gillespie and Aisling Wilde | Kieran Harnett
Jamie Lowe and Aidan Leeson | Kieran Harnett
