PICS: Irish stars attend Google’s ‘The Search Show’ event in Dublin’s Bow Lane Social Club

Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
A host of Irish stars attended Google’s ‘The Search Show’ event in Dublin’s Bow Lane Social Club on Wednesday evening.

The game show themed night, hosted by comedian Anna Clifford, celebrated the release of Google’s ‘Year in Search 2022’ results – a collection of the country’s most searched topics over the past year across categories such as music, TV, film, sports and tech.

Each round of the game show had its own Year in Search theme with questions and prizes to match.

Check out photos from the event below:

Amanda Moura and Nicole Z 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Billy Kiss 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Caoimhe Byrne 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Paulina Chmielecka
Picture Brian McEvoy
Karl Skinner and Ali O’Driscoll
Picture Brian McEvoy
Clare Miller and John O Reilly 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Comedian Anna Clifford 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Juliie Dilger 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Gillian Temple and Rory Cashin 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Shanice Griffin 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Emer Kelly
Picture Brian McEvoy
Brandon Caulfield 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kieran O’Malley 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Bronagh Gaffney and Padraig Wilson McCarthy 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Zara Paolozzi 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Bill Oshafi 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Nia Gallagher 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sofia La Touche 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Grainne Binns 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Shauna Davitt
Picture Brian McEvoy
Pamela Uba 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sebastian Barwich and Olivia Fahey 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Chloe Walsh 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Aoibh Carroll 
Picture Brian McEvoy
Courtney Fitzgerald
Picture Brian McEvoy
Elena Leao 
Courtney Fitzpatrick and Elena Leao 
Picture Brian McEvoy
