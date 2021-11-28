Ad
PICS: Irish stars and their children step out at the launch of Eddie Rockets’ Christmas Family Special

Neven Maguire and his family | Pic Brian McEvoy
Irish stars and their children stepped out at the launch of Eddie Rockets’ Christmas Family Special in South Anne Street, Dublin on Saturday.

Eddie Rockets are celebrating the Christmas spirit and families can now enjoy the Eddie’s Family Special meal deal which comprises 2 adult meals with fries and drinks plus 2 kids meals including fries and drinks for only €32.50.

Celebrity chef Neven Maguire dropped in with his wife Amelda and their kids Connor and Lucia. Model Teodora Sutra, who is expecting her second child on Christmas Eve, also attended the event with her daughter Isabella.

Check out the photos below: 

Neven Maguire and his family | Pic Brian McEvoy
Lily Grant | Pic Brian McEvoy
Ally Garvey | Pic Brian McEvoy
Model Sarah Morrissey | Pic Brian McEvoy
Ally Garvey with her daughters Pippa and Holly | Pic Brian McEvoy
Lily Grant | Pic Brian McEvoy
Model Sarah Morrissey with her daughter Sadie | Pic Brian McEvoy
Model Teodora Sutra with her daughter Isabella | Pic Brian McEvoy
Pippa Clancy | Pic Brian McEvoy
Model Teodora Sutra with her daughter Isabella | Pic Brian McEvoy
Model Teodora Sutra | Pic Brian McEvoy

 

