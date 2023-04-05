Ad
PICS: Irish stars and their children attend the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Picture Andres Poveda
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
A host of well-known faces and their children attended the Irish premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Dublin’s Light House Cinema on Tuesday evening.

The highly anticipated film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

The stellar cast also sees Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world.”

The film hits cinemas across the country today.

Check out photos from the Irish premiere below:

Ray Foley with Mathew (11) and Andrew (8) pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Maurice Hayes pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Grace Mongey and husband Chris Gernon with children Sienna and Hayden pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Sinead Bergin and Lorna Spain pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Rossie Connolly and Paul Quinn with children Harry (8) Remi (4) and Reuben (10) pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Michael Barrett (7) and Martin Barrett (5) from Omagh pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Ali and Chris Deasy with Georgia (7),Ted, Lenny and Bruce (3) pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Jenny Buckley with daughters Bow (5) and Jude (11) and Anna Ryan (11) pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Harrison Murray (6) pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin.  Picture Andres Poveda
Matilda Davis pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda

Paddy Smith and sister Mell Smith pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Louise McSharry with her son Sam Spierin (6) pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Rory O’Connor (8) and Ben Moran (7) pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Danielle and Kevin Ollie (4) Everleigh (6) and Fiadg (5) pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Jeniifer Carroll, Carter Carroll (7) and Erin McCormack (8) pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Melanie Finn with children Rian (9) Liam (8) and Patrick Murphy (4) at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Stephen O’Connell pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. The Super Mario Bros. Picture Andres Poveda
Fintan Wall and Davy Quinlivan pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Conor Cregan and Andrew Cregan pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
David Mitchell and Clint Drieberg pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Glenda Gilson and son Bobby MacNaughton (4) pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Keilidh Cashell pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. The Super Mario Bros. Picture Andres Poveda
Kerri Nicole Blanc and daughter Kayla pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Bradley Marshall and Alex Marshall pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Jamaie Lo and Gareth Kiely pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Tom Hyland and Molly Roberts pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Patrick Blue pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. The Super Mario Bros. Picture Andres Poveda
Arthur Gourounlian with nephew Harvey pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Laura Nolan and Matthew McNabb pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
Marty Miller and Dee Woods with children Nathan (4) and Eleanor (6) pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda
