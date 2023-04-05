PICS: Irish stars and their children attend the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

A host of well-known faces and their children attended the Irish premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Dublin’s Light House Cinema on Tuesday evening.

The highly anticipated film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

The stellar cast also sees Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world.”

The film hits cinemas across the country today.

Check out photos from the Irish premiere below: