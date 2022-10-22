Ad
PICS: Irish influencers line out for a BFF movie night with West Coast Cooler

Irish influencers lined out for a BFF movie night with West Coast Cooler on Wednesday.

The iconic wine cooler brand brought friends together in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines to watch cult classic film Mean Girls.

Guests were treated to delicious canapés, served with a chilled West Coast Cooler in its new, ready-to-drink, can format.

Ben Sun at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett

West Coast Cooler is the perfect drink to enjoy all year round, whatever the occasion.

The new-look 250ml can packaging has the same great product inside and comes in Original, at just 93 calories per can, and Rosé flavours, at just 88 calories per can.

Well-known faces at the event included Charleen Murphy, Ellie Kelly, Ben Sun, Grace Mongey and Eabha O’Donoghue.

Check out the photos from the event below:

Shanice Griffin, Jamie O’Brien and Rachel O’Sullivan at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Charleen Murphy at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
greens are good for you founders Kara O’Sullivan and Johanna Dooley at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Maja Lalowicz, Sinead Gannon, Dev Skehan and Mollerina at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Eabha and Bev O’Donoghue with Ciara Fitzsimons at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Ayo Fierce and Emmanuel Agbons at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Ciara Ryan and Ciara Fitzsimons at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Aisha Bolaji and Ashley Chadamoyo Makombe at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Aine and Eimear Kennedy at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett

 

Alba McGuinness and Clarabelle Riordan at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Aoibhin Venables and Ally McGrath at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Catherine Sheridan and Jane Goldrick at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Aoife O’Connor and Molly Baker at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Cian Mooney and Caoimhe Byrne at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Chantal Cummins and Courtney Fitzgerald at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Fintan Wall and Davy Quinlivan at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Grace Lynch and Amy O’Donoghue at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Grainne Binns at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Joyce and Nicola Byrne at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Julia Kaulsay and Alainn Wong at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Niamh Hoy and Kate Dennehy at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
Sarah O’Callaghan and Chloe Walsh at West Coast Cooler’s BFF movie night in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines Picture: Kieran Harnett
