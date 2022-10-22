PICS: Irish influencers line out for a BFF movie night with West Coast Cooler

Irish influencers lined out for a BFF movie night with West Coast Cooler on Wednesday.

The iconic wine cooler brand brought friends together in the Stella Cinema, Rathmines to watch cult classic film Mean Girls.

Guests were treated to delicious canapés, served with a chilled West Coast Cooler in its new, ready-to-drink, can format.

West Coast Cooler is the perfect drink to enjoy all year round, whatever the occasion.

The new-look 250ml can packaging has the same great product inside and comes in Original, at just 93 calories per can, and Rosé flavours, at just 88 calories per can.

Well-known faces at the event included Charleen Murphy, Ellie Kelly, Ben Sun, Grace Mongey and Eabha O’Donoghue.

