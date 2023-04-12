PICS: Irish director Lee Cronin steps out at the premiere of his new film Evil Dead Rise

The European Premiere of Evil Dead Rise took place in the Light House Cinema in Dublin this week.

The latest installment of the horror franchise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Spotted joining Director Lee Cronin on the red carpet were Gail Kaneswaran, Laura Jordan, Laura O’Grady and Sophie Dennehy.

Check out photos from the premiere below: