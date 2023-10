PICS: Food lovers celebrate the launch of Eddie Rockets’ new Death By Cheeze Monster Burger

Food lovers celebrated the launch of Eddie Rockets’ new Death By Cheeze Monster Burger on Wednesday evening.

The delicious hamburger features caramelised onions, American cheese & triple crispy bacon, drizzled with Eddie’s Garlic, Cajun, Secret & Blue Cheese Sauce on a toasted brioche bun, served with Eddie’s Cheese Sauce & bacon bits for dipping.

Take a look at the photos from the event below: