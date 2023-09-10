PICS: Finalists step out at Miss Ireland 2023 official launch party

The official launch party for Miss Ireland 2023 took place at House in Dublin earlier this week.

Preliminary selection rounds have taken place around the country to find the next Miss Ireland and the overall final will take place on November 4th at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport.

This year, a new Mr Ireland will also be crowned for the first time since 2016.

The overriding theme for 2023 is ‘Magical Mystical Ireland’ a celebration of Irish art, culture and music with a focus on Irish folklore and mythology.

The finalists of Miss Ireland and Mr Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for this year’s charity partner.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland.

Mr Ireland also made a mark on the world stage when Kamal Ibrahim from Limerick was crowned Mr World in 2010.

In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner with The Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The charity is raising funds to build a home from home for Cystic families in Ireland.

A warm and safe space for families to stay in whilst their loved ones are sick in hospital.

Miss Ireland 2023 will follow in the footsteps of reigning Miss Ireland, Ivanna McMahon who was thrilled to be crowned the 75th Miss Ireland last year in Castlebar.

The stunning doctor from Ennis in Co Clare has had a busy year as Miss Ireland and also spent a month in South Africa volunteering with a vaccine programme.

Ivanna will represent Ireland at the Miss World final on December 8th in India and will co-present this year’s final with Miss Ireland Director Brendan Scully.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2023 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent Ireland at the Miss World Festival in 2024 which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.