PICS: Familiar faces join Human+Kind for a sparkling Christmas celebration

Christmas came early as guests gathered at the Ivy Restaurant in Dublin for an evening of bubbles, beauty, and celebration marking the launch of Human+Kind’s new Christmas Collection.

The collection is a thoughtful edit of naturally kind, consciously crafted gift sets designed to nourish the skin and care for the planet.

The evening invited guests to indulge in a delicious three-course dinner while discovering Human+Kind’s brand-new, limited edition festive collections.

Among those in attendance were Human+Kind Brand Ambassador Mandy Maher, Broadcasters Siomha Ni Ruairc and James Patrice, Ellen Keane, as well as Content Creators Sarah Battle, Pamela Uba, Danielle Websdale, Jessica Borza, Eileen Coyle, Aisling Finlay, Stacey Fiat, and Michaela O’Neill.

Also joining on the night were RTE 2FM’s Callyann Brennan, Avila and Rosalind Lipsett, Stylist Marietta Doran, Beauty Expert Triona McCarthy, and Celebrity MUA Derrick Carberry.

Each gift set in the collection balances indulgence with intention, featuring vegan, cruelty-free formulas made with over 95% naturally derived ingredients, all housed in sustainable sugarcane packaging that’s as kind to the planet as it is to the skin.

Proudly crafted in Ireland, and carrying the Guaranteed Irish label, Human+Kind continues to lead the way in eco-luxury skincare – where the power of nature meets sustainable innovation.

The Human+Kind Christmas Collection is available now from Dunnes Stores Beauty Halls, Kilkenny Design, leading pharmacies and gift stores nationwide, and online.