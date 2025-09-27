Ad
PICS: Dame Judi Dench joins well-known faces at the opening of the new Steps musical Here & Now

Dame Judi Dench pictured with her daughter Finty Williams and Keith Monahan and Derek O'Neill after the opening of the musical Here & Now at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin. Finty plays Patricia in the musical which runs until 4th October. Picture via Keith Monahan
Dame Judi Dench was among guests in the audience at the opening of the musical Here & Now at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

The legendary’s actress’ daughter Finty Williams plays Patricia in the musical, which is produced by the music group Steps with ROYO and Pete Waterman.

Also spotted on the night were Arthur Gourounlian, James Patrice, Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick, Adam Fogarty, Deric Hartigan, Brendan O’Loughlin, Zara Paolozzi and Tara Anderson.

Jim Butler,Vanessa Butler and James Patrice Butler pictured at the opening night of the musical Here & Now at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Aisling Farrell and Tara Anderson pictured at the opening night of the musical Here & Now at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Alan Hughes , Ann Broderick, Karl Broderick and Rebecca Kelly pictured at the opening night of the musical Here & Now at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Deric Hartigan pictured at the opening night of the musical Here & Now at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Brendna O Loughlin and Patrick Quinn Byrne pictured at the opening night of the musical Here & Now at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Happiness is only a heartbeat away with HERE & NOW, the hilarious and heart-warming new musical based on the songs of the multi-million-selling pop phenomenon, Steps.

The sparkling celebration of love and friendship has opened at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre after its record-breaking world premiere. The musical runs until 4th October 2025.

The musical is set in the seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it’s Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone’s dancing in the aisles.

But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a ‘happy ever after’? Or does love have other plans in store…?

The brand new musical is produced by the music group Steps along with ROYO and pop legend Pete Waterman.

Arthur Gourounlian pictured at the opening night of the musical Here & Now at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Adam Fogarty pictured at the opening night of the musical Here & Now at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Nathan Barry and Rebecca Shekleton pictured at the opening night of the musical Here & Now at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Zara Paolozzi and Laura Douglas pictured at the opening night of the musical Here & Now at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
