PICS: Body & Soul returns to Ballinlough Castle after two years

Body & Soul returned to Ballinlough Castle in Co. Westmeath over the weekend.

5,000 festival goers transcended into a world of immersive music, art, wellbeing, sustainability and tantalizing food, in the woods and walled gardens of the stunning estate.

The first two days of Ireland’s most expressive festival did not disappoint and satisfied the longing for live music felt over the last two years.

Body & Soul 2022 highlights included a live performance from Róisín Murphy, a special DJ and AV set by Jon Hopkins and a Sunday night finale from Mogwai.

MC and poet Sampa The Great, Lisa O’ Neill & Crash Ensemble, EFÉ, Sprints, Pillow Queens and Soda Blonde also performed over the weekend, as well as CMAT, King Kong Company, Lee Fields, Mother DJs, Yard Act and Yves Tumor.

David Kitt, Shane Daniel Byrne and David O’Doherty were among the acts who performed at the Bulmers Secret Orchard at the festival.

Check out more photos from Body & Soul 2022 below: