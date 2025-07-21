Ad
PICS: Bellamianta host the ultimate summer soirée to celebrate their newest collection

The launch of the Bellamianta Sunset Soiree Collection at Old Fashion Sam's Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
The best in the beauty scene turned out in full force as Bellamianta transformed Old-Fashioned Sam’s in Dublin City Centre into the ultimate beach club vibes to unveil their stunning new Sunset Soirée collection.

With customised Jose Cuervo welcome cocktails in hand, canapés on cue, and DJ Dave Treacy bringing the holiday heat, guests were transported as they stepped through the doors, into the ultimate summer escape.

From striking a pose on the jet ski and daydreaming about luscious blue waters, to losing themselves on the dancefloor, the night delivered a masterclass in Bellamianta summer-style glamour.

Linda Stinson pictured at the launch of the Bellamianta Sunset Soiree Collection at Old Fashion Sam’s Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Michaela O Neill and James Patrice pictured at the launch of the Bellamianta Sunset Soiree Collection at Old Fashion Sam’s Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mandy Maher pictured at the launch of the Bellamianta Sunset Soiree Collection at Old Fashion Sam’s Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jessica Borza pictured at the launch of the Bellamianta Sunset Soiree Collection at Old Fashion Sam’s Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy

Among the notable attendees were Bellamianta founder Linda Stinson, as well as James Patrice, Michaela O’Neill, Amanda Brunker , Andrea Hayes and Debbie O’Donnell.

Makeup artist Ben Sun and celebrity stylist Mandy Maher were also among guests.

Each product in the brand-new Sunset Soiree collection is infused with light-reflecting pigments to deliver a soft, dewy luminosity that catches the light effortlessly.

Lightweight, skin-enhancing, and effortlessly buildable, the range delivers nourishing hydration, a flattering pop of colour, and that fresh-faced glow we all covet in the summer.

Kayla Russell and Katie O Connor pictured at the launch of the Bellamianta Sunset Soiree Collection at Old Fashion Sam’s Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Aishah Akorede pictured at the launch of the Bellamianta Sunset Soiree Collection at Old Fashion Sam’s Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ben Sun pictured at the launch of the Bellamianta Sunset Soiree Collection at Old Fashion Sam’s Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Amanda Brunker,Derek Daniels and Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh pictured at the launch of the Bellamianta Sunset Soiree Collection at Old Fashion Sam’s Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Model Boss Derek Daniels and models from Assets pictured at the launch of the Bellamianta Sunset Soiree Collection at Old Fashion Sam’s Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
