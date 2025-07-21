PICS: Bellamianta host the ultimate summer soirée to celebrate their newest collection

The best in the beauty scene turned out in full force as Bellamianta transformed Old-Fashioned Sam’s in Dublin City Centre into the ultimate beach club vibes to unveil their stunning new Sunset Soirée collection.

With customised Jose Cuervo welcome cocktails in hand, canapés on cue, and DJ Dave Treacy bringing the holiday heat, guests were transported as they stepped through the doors, into the ultimate summer escape.

From striking a pose on the jet ski and daydreaming about luscious blue waters, to losing themselves on the dancefloor, the night delivered a masterclass in Bellamianta summer-style glamour.

Among the notable attendees were Bellamianta founder Linda Stinson, as well as James Patrice, Michaela O’Neill, Amanda Brunker , Andrea Hayes and Debbie O’Donnell.

Makeup artist Ben Sun and celebrity stylist Mandy Maher were also among guests.

Each product in the brand-new Sunset Soiree collection is infused with light-reflecting pigments to deliver a soft, dewy luminosity that catches the light effortlessly.

Lightweight, skin-enhancing, and effortlessly buildable, the range delivers nourishing hydration, a flattering pop of colour, and that fresh-faced glow we all covet in the summer.