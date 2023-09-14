PICS: Beauty lovers step out at the launch of new Real Techniques Miracle 2-In-1 Powder Puff

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the launch of the new Real Techniques Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Dublin’s Café en Seine on Wednesday.
With a patented 2-point precision shape to reach all areas of the face, a reversible elastic band for maximum control, and a squishy silicone centre for luxe bounce, the one-of-a-kind beauty tool will become your new, must-have application.
The NEW Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff, RRP €7.49, is available at a variety of stockists and pharmacies throughout the country.
Check out photos from the launch below:
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
PaddY Davitt and Amanda Davitt pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
Laura Mullett and Dean kenny pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Melissa Carke and Maria Murphy pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
Anchisa McCarthy and Sian Walton pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
Rebecca Shekleton and Brendan O’Loughlin pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Lorna Duffy pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Filomena Kaguako pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Sophie Latouche pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Ally Garvey pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
Katie Jackson and Eabha O’Donoghue pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Katie Jackson and Kate O’Neilpictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Nia Gallagher pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Shanice Griffin pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Croia Fitzpatrick pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Ciara Maher and Laura Payne
Billykiss Azeez pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Sinead Gannon pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Rebekah O’Leary pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Rebekah O’Leary pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Grace Mongey pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Hannah Connolly and Ciara McKeon pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Paul Ryder pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Rebekah O’Leary and Jade Mullett pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
Andrada Pop pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
Emily Petrauskaite pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Jade Hayden, Rebecca Brady and Bianca Luykx pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
Carly Mahady pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Ashlee Coburn pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
REAL TECHNIQUES Picture Andres Poveda Photography.
Paul Ryder and Katja Mia pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Brendan O’Loughlin and Rebecca Shekleton pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Shanice Griffin pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Nia Gallagher pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Croia Fitzpatrick pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Andrada Pop pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Emily Petrauskaite pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Sian Walton pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Eabha O’ Donohue pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Carly Mahady pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda
Leah MAs pictured at the launch of the new Real Techniques one-of-a-kind Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff in the Secret Garden of Café en Seine, Dublin 2. Picture Andres Pov eda