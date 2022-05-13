PICS: Beauty lovers step out at the launch of Klorane Haircare’s new Cupuacu butter range

Beauty lovers stepped out at the launch of Klorane Haircare’s new Cupuacu butter range earlier this week.

Klorane’s nourishing and repairing trio of new products were developed with all the goodness of the Amazon rainforest and are enriched with Brazilian Organic Cupuaçu butter to create a replenishing ritual for very dry, damaged hair and all curly hair patterns.

Taking over the most beautiful and relaxing space in Dublin’s most sustainable hotel, The Wren Urban Nest, guests were treated to Brazilian themed canapes, bespoke haircare analysis and mini head massages.

Klorane’s new range is now available at independent pharmacies and Millies.ie.

Check out more photos from the event below: