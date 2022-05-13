Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Beauty lovers step out at the launch of Klorane Haircare’s new Cupuacu butter range

Gabriella Curl Maven and Mairead Ronan
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Beauty lovers stepped out at the launch of Klorane Haircare’s new Cupuacu butter range earlier this week.

Klorane’s nourishing and repairing trio of new products were developed with all the goodness of the Amazon rainforest and are enriched with Brazilian Organic Cupuaçu butter to create a replenishing ritual for very dry, damaged hair and all curly hair patterns.

Taking over the most beautiful and relaxing space in Dublin’s most sustainable hotel, The Wren Urban Nest, guests were treated to Brazilian themed canapes, bespoke haircare analysis and mini head massages.

Klorane’s new range is now available at independent pharmacies and Millies.ie.

Check out more photos from the event below:

Joanne Byrne and Mairead Ronan
Amy Rohu
Stephanie Nwambu
Dionne Healy and Briony Tera
Niamh O Sullivan
Corina Gaffey and Katie Allen
Anna B
Linda Hayden and Melanie Black
Sally Foran and Lora Doyle
Lisa Pic and Mara Hernandez
Rebekah O Leary
Orlaith Donlon
Lisa Murrin and Katie Allen
Rebecca keane and Niamh Devereux
Melina Skvortsova
Lisa Murrin and Andrea Opris
Jessica o Farrell
Caroline Foran
Trine Jensen
Gabriella Curl Maven
Jessy Malone

Sally Foran and Lora Doyle
Gabriella Curl Maven and Mairead Ronan
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us