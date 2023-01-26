PICS: Beauty lovers celebrate the launch of Sculpted By Aimee’s new skincare product CloudCream

A host of well-known faces attended the launch of Sculpted By Aimee’s new skincare product CloudCream on Wednesday.

The ultimate cosy evening event took place in the Stella Cinema in Ranelagh, where guests popped on their pink robes and enjoyed delicious cocktails and treats.

Founder Aimee Connolly was joined by social media stars Chloe Koyce, Ciara Ryan, Eabha O’Donoghue and Dev Skehan on the night.

Irish presenter Muireann O’Connell also attended the event, along with influencers Sophie Murray, Louise Cooney, James Patrice and Jess Redden.

The perfect addition to both your morning and evening skincare routine, CreamCloud is packed with Good-For-You ingredients – including ceramides to nourish and strengthen the skin’s barrier, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and shea butter to soften.

Check out photos from the launch below: