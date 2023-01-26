PICS: Beauty lovers celebrate the launch of Sculpted By Aimee’s new skincare product CloudCream

A host of well-known faces attended the launch of Sculpted By Aimee’s new skincare product CloudCream on Wednesday.
The ultimate cosy evening event took place in the Stella Cinema in Ranelagh, where guests popped on their pink robes and enjoyed delicious cocktails and treats.
Founder Aimee Connolly was joined by social media stars Chloe Koyce, Ciara Ryan, Eabha O’Donoghue and Dev Skehan on the night.
Chloe Koyce and Ciara Ryan pictured snuggling up with Sculpted by Aimee in celebration of their brand new skincare product launch, CloudCream™, at the Stella Cinema in Ranelagh. Picture Andres Poveda
Grace O’Connell pictured snuggling up with Sculpted by Aimee in celebration of their brand new skincare product launch, CloudCream™, at the Stella Cinema in Ranelagh. Picture Andres Poveda
Dev Skehan pictured snuggling up with Sculpted by Aimee in celebration of their brand new skincare product launch, CloudCream™, at the Stella Cinema in Ranelagh. Picture Andres Poveda
Simone Gannon pictured snuggling up with Sculpted by Aimee in celebration of their brand new skincare product launch, CloudCream™, at the Stella Cinema in Ranelagh. Picture Andres Poveda
Aimee Connolly pictured at a press preview launch of Sculpted by Aimee brand new skincare product launch, CloudCream™, at the Stella Cinema in Ranelagh. Picture Andres Poveda
Irish presenter Muireann O’Connell also attended the event, along with influencers Sophie Murray, Louise Cooney, James Patrice and Jess Redden.
The perfect addition to both your morning and evening skincare routine, CreamCloud is packed with Good-For-You ingredients – including ceramides to nourish and strengthen the skin’s barrier, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and shea butter to soften.
Check out photos from the launch below:
