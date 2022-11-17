PICS: Beauty lovers celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin clinic

Beauty lovers celebrated the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin clinic on Wednesday evening.

A host of well-known faces attended the event at the South William Street clinic.

Kerry’s Dublin location is the first ‘High-Street’ clinic in Ireland to introduce Sofwave – the hottest non-invasive skincare treatment making waves across the globe.

Sofwave is a clinically proven approach to remodeling collagen in the skin, which improves facial lines and wrinkles and a lifting effect to the eyebrows, neck, and submental region.

Those in attendance on Wednesday night’s event enjoyed some Whispering Angel and a variety of delicious delicacies courtesy of Platform 91 and Wildflour Cakery.

Check out photos from the event below: