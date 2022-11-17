Ad
PICS: Beauty lovers celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin clinic

Kerry Hanaphy at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Beauty lovers celebrated the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin clinic on Wednesday evening.

A host of well-known faces attended the event at the South William Street clinic.

Kerry’s Dublin location is the first ‘High-Street’ clinic in Ireland to introduce Sofwave – the hottest non-invasive skincare treatment making waves across the globe.

Matt Hubball and Kerry Hanaphy at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Victoria Secret, Kerry Hanaphy and Davina Devine at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Dr Barry O’Driscoll and Kerry Hanaphy at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett 

Sofwave is a clinically proven approach to remodeling collagen in the skin, which improves facial lines and wrinkles and a lifting effect to the eyebrows, neck, and submental region.  

Those in attendance on Wednesday night’s event enjoyed some Whispering Angel and a variety of delicious delicacies courtesy of Platform 91 and Wildflour Cakery.

Check out photos from the event below:

Ashley and Emma at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Ashling Woods Larkin at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Ashling Harrington and Simon James at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Clare O’Sullivan and Aisling Holland at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Courtney Fitzgerald and Chantelle Cummins at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Gerch Rossiter and Siobhan Lynam at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Grace and Dr Barry O’Driscoll at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Hugh O’Keeffe at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Hulya Gendj at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Katie O’Connor at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Jodie Dodrill at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Zara Paolozzi at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Victoria Secret and Davina Devine at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Soraya Ryan at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Sinead Quinlan and Sophie Latouche at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Samantha King and Lauren O’Reilly at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Robyn Trout and Ciara Ryan at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Roberta Ciuraru and Stephanie Duruibe at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Robbie Beardsley and Alannah Hanaphy at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Rebekah O’Leary and Clodagh Scanlon at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Paulina Chmielecka at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Paige Comerford at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Nicole Gaffney and Simone Grace at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Nadia Adan at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Miss Cruz, Sean Phipps and Carly Mahady at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Maureen Woods and Rebecca Brady at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Matt and Sarah Hubball at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
Mark O’Keeffe and Manus Byrne at Kerry Hanaphy’s Dublin Clinic to celebrate the arrival of Sofwave skincare treatment-photo Kieran Harnett
