PICS: Beauty lovers celebrate 10 years of BPerfect Cosmetics at birthday bash

BPerfect Cosmetics celebrated 10 years in business in the buzzing surroundings of Banana Block in Belfast over the weekend.

CEO Brendan McDowell and his team toasted to their incredible achievements in style and celebrated how the brand has transformed from a one man show to a global makeup success story over the past decade.

A host of well-known faces attended the bash, included celebrity MUA Michelle Regazzoli-Stone, influencer Rachel Gorry, and TV personality Erin McGregor, to name a few.

Speaking about the milestone anniversary, founder Brendan McDowell said: “I am so immensely proud of how the brand has expanded and the team has grown throughout the past 10 years.”

“When I started all those years ago, it was me and my Mum on the road selling eyebrow kits, I had absolutely no clue about makeup, just had a flair for creating and selling a product I truly believed in.

“I started as a market trader and have grown BPerfect into a global makeup brand, step by step, with a positive attitude, a lot of hard work, and 10 years of calculated risks.”

“I couldn’t have made this possible without the help of my amazing team that I have watched grow to well over 100 staff and develop their own careers right in front of my eyes, as well as our loyal customers and incredible brand ambassadors, collaborators and online community who I have created some really close friendships with.”

“I am massively excited to see what the next 10 years brings!” he added.