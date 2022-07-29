PICS: Aoibhin Garrihy chooses winner of the g hotel’s Best Hat Competition

Guest judge Aoibhin Garrihy was at the stylish g Hotel in Galway on Ladies Day to spot and choose her Best Hat of the Day.

The stylish broadcaster and entrepreneur hosted the Ladies Day g Races Afternoon Tea, where she was tasked with picking the best hat worn by a group of glamorous ladies.

There was stiff competition at the annual event as the ladies pulled out all the stops this year, but model Carlha Callinan came out on top as the winner.

The winner wore a stunning red and gold Caithriona King Design hat, which perfectly matched her red strapless dress by Lavish Alice, gold Zara stilettos, and glitzy Shein bag.

By winning the Best Hat Competition, Carlha received a prize worth €2,500.

The prize includes a €1000 Brown Thomas Voucher, 3-hour VIP styling session with Galway stylist Orla Sheridan, Beauty or Fragrance Consultation with Brown Thomas and a Make-up session with Charlotte Tilbury, hair makeover with Peter Mark and a magnum bottle of Champagne Taittinger.