PICS: Anna Daly joined by well-known faces on the beach to celebrate her Little Bliss brand

Anna Daly was joined by a host of well-known faces on the beach to celebrate her Little Bliss brand on Thursday.

The TV personality brought the group to a well-known beach in Greystones, Co. Wicklow for a fun fitness session with health coach Cristíona Aston to showcase her casual clothing brand.

Afterwards the girl crew enjoyed a cosy brunch at The Happy Pear, where pieces of Anna’s Little Bliss collection were displayed.

Launched in late 2021, Anna launched her casual lifestyle range of organic cotton hoodies and sweats in a time when the world went casual almost overnight due to lockdown.

Being true to her own laid-back, off-screen style Anna always wanted to do something that felt very real, something that’s practical as a busy mum and ultimately provided busy people with staples of everyday luxury.

Anna said: “As much as I enjoy getting dressed up, I no longer invest in multiple dresses that see one outing and never get worn again.”

“For me it’s about a piece of casual luxury for a Tuesday because let’s be honest, that’s when you meet everyone! Whether you want to or not!! Little Bliss is about easy pieces of everyday luxury. For you and the little ones!”

Sizing in the adults’ collection ranges from XS to XL, with an XS equating UK 6-8, S (8-10) … and XL (16-18).

Kids clothing caters for those aged 3-4 years and extends to age 9-11. Pricing ranges from €15.90 for a kids organic tee to €59 for The Luxe Sweatshirt.

Little Bliss is available to shop online at littlebliss.com, and delivery is free on orders over €50 in the Republic of Ireland.